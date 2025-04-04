The Waqf (Amendment) Bill will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, being denied both voice and opportunity: PM Modi ARD ARD
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 08:05 IST
- Country:
- India
