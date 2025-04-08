Governor obligated to adopt one course of action–give assent to bills, withhold assent and reserve for consideration of President: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Governor obligated to adopt one course of action–give assent to bills, withhold assent and reserve for consideration of President: SC.
