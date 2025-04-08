(Eds: Repeating with correction) Our govt in first 100 days of this year has laid strong foundation for future, India not going to stop now: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Repeating with correction) Our govt in first 100 days of this year has laid strong foundation for future, India not going to stop now: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- India
- future
- government
- foundation
- progress
- development
- commitment
- leadership
- prosperity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Pushes for 'One Nation, One Election' to Boost Economy and Development
Rebuilding Hope: Transformative Development in Nowshera Amidst Challenges
People in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh want to march ahead on path of development, says President Murmu in state assembly.
South Africa Reflects on Human Rights Progress and Challenges
Sankara Eye Foundation to Invest Rs 110 Crore in Patna Hospital