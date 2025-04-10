US Prez Trump says he pulled back on many global tariffs — but not on China — because people were getting 'yippy,' 'afraid,' reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:47 IST
US Prez Trump says he pulled back on many global tariffs — but not on China — because people were getting 'yippy,' 'afraid,' reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vietnam Reduces Tariffs on U.S. Goods to Strengthen Trade Relations
Vietnam Slashes Tariffs on U.S. Goods to Curb Trade Surplus
Socceroos Stepping Up: Australia's World Cup Quest
Trump's Insight on Russia's Intentions in Ukraine Conflict
Dan Goughnour's Victory Secures Democratic Control in Pennsylvania House