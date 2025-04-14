Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off first commercial flight -- to Ayodhya -- at Hisar airport, lays foundation stone of new terminal.
PTI | Hisar | Updated: 14-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 10:35 IST
- Country:
- India
