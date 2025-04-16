Wipro pegs Q1FY26 revenue outlook from IT services biz between USD 2,505 mn and USD 2,557 mn; gives sequential guidance of -3.5 pc to -1.5 pc.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:58 IST
Wipro pegs Q1FY26 revenue outlook from IT services biz between USD 2,505 mn and USD 2,557 mn; gives sequential guidance of -3.5 pc to -1.5 pc.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wipro
- IT services
- revenue
- outlook
- Q1FY26
- sequential guidance
- USD
- million
- decline
- projection
Advertisement
ALSO READ
USDOT Offers Buyouts Amid Workforce Reductions
India's Semiconductor Surge: A USD 150 Billion Market by 2030
India's Tech Sector: Catalyst in the USD 7-Trillion Economic Vision
India's forex kitty jumped by USD 6.596 billion to USD 665.396 billion during the week ended March 28, says RBI.
Vedanta Ltd Seeks Global Partner for USD 20 Billion Expansion