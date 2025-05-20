(Eds: Corrects slug) Karnataka Congress govt has completed 2 years, we have fulfilled promise of five guarantees: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi at Hosapete.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Corrects slug) Karnataka Congress govt has completed 2 years, we have fulfilled promise of five guarantees: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi at Hosapete.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ajay Rai Criticizes Government's Inaction on Pahalgam Attack
Majestic Commemoration: 80th VE Day Anniversary Celebrations
Government to Review Supreme Court's Directive on Bhushan Power and Steel Liquidation
Unity Amidst Adversity: Jammu & Kashmir Government's Push for Progress
Legacy of Liberation: Honoring Heroes on the Netherlands' 80th Anniversary of Freedom