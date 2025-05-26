SC collegium recommends elevation of HC judges -- Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi and A S Chandurkar -- as apex court judges.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
