Two Hindustans now - one of a few billionaires who host lavish weddings, other of general people burdened with tax, claims Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Two Hindustans now - one of a few billionaires who host lavish weddings, other of general people burdened with tax, claims Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindustans
- Rahul Gandhi
- billionaires
- weddings
- taxes
- divide
- India
- economy
- citizens
- wealth
Advertisement