Union Cabinet nod for doubling of Bhagalpur–Dumka-Rampurhat railway line at cost of Rs 3,169 crore: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Cabinet nod for doubling of Bhagalpur–Dumka-Rampurhat railway line at cost of Rs 3,169 crore: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhagalpur
- Dumka
- Rampurhat
- railway
- line
- doubling
- Union Cabinet
- Rs 3
- 169 crore
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- connectivity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Drama: Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 Crore Estate
Crackdown on Dabba Trading: ED Seizes Assets Worth Over Rs 34 Crore
Godrej Interio Aims for Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue Boost with Rs 300 Crore Investment
CNH Navigates US-India Tariff Tensions While Doubling Down on Indian Market
PhysicsWallah: Pioneering Edtech Giant to Raise Rs 3,820 Crore Through IPO