(Eds: Minor edits) During YSRCP regime, state was plagued with restlessness, unemployment, drugs and Rs 10 lakh cr debt: Andhra CM Naidu hits at a rally.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:52 IST
