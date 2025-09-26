By Andrew Seligmanap Trump says he will put a 100% import tax on pharmaceutical drugs unless their manufacturers are building plants in US, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 05:03 IST
