Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict offers viable path to long-term peace, security and development for Palestinian and Israeli people: PM Modi RUK RUK
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 08:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict offers viable path to long-term peace, security and development for Palestinian and Israeli people: PM Modi RUK RUK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Melodic Tribute: Hyderabad to Celebrate PM Modi's Journey
PM Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office Amid Calls for Public Service Commitment
The less our dependence on foreign products, the better it will be for the country: PM Modi at inauguration of Delhi BJP office.
Nobel Laureate Lauds Indo-Japan Tech Synergy Under PM Modi's Vision
Next-gen GST reforms will save nearly 20K on family’s annual expenditure of Rs 1 lakh for meeting its daily needs: PM Modi.