RSS has made countless sacrifices, guided by one principle of 'Nation First' and one goal - 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat': PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
RSS has made countless sacrifices, guided by one principle of 'Nation First' and one goal - 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat': PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RSS' glorious 100-year journey an extraordinary example of sacrifice, selfless service, nation-building, and discipline: PM Modi.
Unity in diversity has always been soul of India, if this principle is broken then India will weaken: PM Modi at RSS centenary celebrations.
Devastation in Cebu: A Community's Struggle After 6.9 Magnitude Quake
Tragedy Strikes: Michigan Church Shooting Stuns Community
SGPC Opens Coordination Centre in Birmingham for Global Sikh Community