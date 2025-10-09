Discussed Russia-Ukraine conflict with PM Modi and looked at outcome both of us want - focus on ending the conflict: UK PM Keir Starmer.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:48 IST
Discussed Russia-Ukraine conflict with PM Modi and looked at outcome both of us want - focus on ending the conflict: UK PM Keir Starmer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- conflict
- UK
- India
- Keir Starmer
- Narendra Modi
- diplomacy
- resolution
- peace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-UK Alliance: A New Era of Economic and Strategic Collaboration
India-UK Dialogue: Addressing Pro-Khalistani Threats
India and UK Forge Robust Defence and Security Ties
HSBC Boosts Commitment to Indian Startups: A USD 1 Billion Push
UK-India Defence Partnership Soars with £350 Million Missile Deal