RJD, Congress care about just two families -- one most corrupt in Bihar, another most corrupt in country, alleges PM in Khagaria.
PTI | Nawada | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
RJD, Congress care about just two families -- one most corrupt in Bihar, another most corrupt in country, alleges PM in Khagaria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DK Shivakumar Rallies Bihar Community in Bengaluru Ahead of Assembly Polls
Modi's Patna Roadshow: Rallying Support for NDA in Bihar Elections
Political Maneuvering: Rally, Controversies, and Allegations in Indian Politics
Political Tensions Surge as Bihar Heads to Polls
Pawan Singh: An Artist's Journey Beyond Politics in Bihar