All the wings of democracy - executive, judiciary and legislature - exist for welfare of citizens: CJI Bhushan Gavai in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:29 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
