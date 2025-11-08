(Eds: Changes Varanasi to Uttar Pradesh) Devotees visiting pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to state's economy: PM Modi.
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:37 IST
Development work done in Uttar Pradesh in last 11 years has taken pilgrimage sites to new level: PM Modi.
