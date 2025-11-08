Left Menu

(Eds: Changes Varanasi to Uttar Pradesh) Devotees visiting pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to state's economy: PM Modi.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:37 IST
(Eds: Changes Varanasi to Uttar Pradesh) Devotees visiting pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to state's economy: PM Modi.
  • Country:
  • India

(Eds: Changes Varanasi to Uttar Pradesh) Devotees visiting pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to state's economy: PM Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Leap: Vande Bharat Trains and Spiritual Tourism

India's Infrastructure Leap: Vande Bharat Trains and Spiritual Tourism

 India
2
Maharashtra Firm Faces Double Stamp Duty in Land Deal Controversy

Maharashtra Firm Faces Double Stamp Duty in Land Deal Controversy

 India
3
Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

 United States
4
Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025