WB CM Mamata Banerjee leads anti-SIR march from Chandpara in Bongaon to Matua -heartland Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:42 IST
If BJP tries to strike me in Bengal, I will shake its foundation across India, claims Mamata Banerjee at anti-SIR rally in Bongaon.
Once draft voter list post SIR is out, people will realise disaster caused by EC, BJP, claims Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Bongaon rally.
If SIR is conducted over two-three years, we will support exercise with every possible resource: Mamata Banerjee at Bongaon rally.