India not taken seriously on global stage earlier, now all listen when country speaks; only BJP can keep India's head high: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:29 IST
- Country:
- India
India not taken seriously on global stage earlier, now all listen when country speaks; only BJP can keep India's head high: Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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