Underpass to be part of Baypark to Bayfair Link project

“I’m very pleased to announce that the underpass will be going ahead,” said Julie Anne Genter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-04-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 14:14 IST
“I would also like to thank Waka Kotahi for working hard to find a solution. While this adds cost to the project, it shows safety and access for our more vulnerable road users is a priority”, Julie Anne Genter said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter today confirmed an underpass for people walking and cycling will be part of the Baypark to Bayfair Link project in Tauranga, following thorough investigations by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

"The underpass will be situated north of the new Bayfair roundabout, providing an uninterrupted separated walking and cycling route between Matapihi, Bayfair, and Arataki.

"This will provide a quick and safe way for students, retirees, and the general public to get across the highway on foot and by bike or scooter.

"I would like to acknowledge the strong advocacy from the community on this project. You have made a real difference.

"I would also like to thank Waka Kotahi for working hard to find a solution. While this adds cost to the project, it shows safety and access for our more vulnerable road users is a priority", Julie Anne Genter said.

The Bay Link project will complete the Bay of Plenty's Eastern Corridor and improve safety, provide better walking and cycling connections and enhance access to accommodate for growth.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

