World Bank raises GBP 1.5 billion 3-year benchmark from globe investors

The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD, Aaa/AAA) priced a 3-year GBP global benchmark, raising GBP 1.5 billion from investors around the globe. World Bank bonds support the financing of a range of sustainable development projects and programs in member countries, including health.

This issuance is part of the World Bank's effort to raise awareness about the institution's health program, with an emphasis on how the World Bank is working with member countries to support their efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The high-quality order book exceeded GBP 1.8 billion and attracted over 60 investors. The bond offers an annual coupon of 0.500% and a semi-annual yield of 0.544%. It was priced at +48 basis points over the 0.750% UK Gilt due July 2023. HSBC, NatWest Markets, RBC CM, and TD Securities were joint lead managers for this transaction.

"We are gratified to see the strong support of investors for the World Bank's sterling benchmark in these truly challenging times. The transaction is part of the World Bank's issuance program, which raises funds to support our member's sustainable development programs, including those providing immediate and critical responses to COVID-19 and as countries recover, programs that address the socio-economic impacts of the crisis on people, jobs, and national economies," said Jingdong Hua, Vice President, and Treasurer, World Bank.

