Four Reasons To Consider In-House Development Of Training Content

When it comes to developing custom training content, there are two approaches to choose from- using the help of content development experts, or developing the content in-house.

In many cases, the promise of lower costs, quicker turnaround times, and access to world-class instructional design talent convince businesses to outsource the whole process. In other words, by many standards, outsourcing the development of training content is perhaps the easier option.

With that said, it's not always the best approach. Sure, the advantages of outsourcing content development are lucrative but it's a decision that requires due diligence. Understanding your requirements and whether or not your business will truly enjoy the advantages associated with outsourcing are both crucial considerations you must make before going forward with outsourcing.

To make your job a bit easier, here's a list of considerations that support the in house development of training content:

Is Outsourcing Really The More Cost-Effective Option?

Lower costs are generally the first advantage anyone mentions when talking about outsourcing. However, with the abundance of elearning software in the market, there are several options that allow you to create professional-grade courses without breaking the bank.

In some cases, using such authoring tools can actually turn out to be much cheaper than working with an outsourcing partner. Moreover, since these tools come loaded with templates, interactions, and even the ability to create branching scenarios, with the right kind of effort, you can develop quality training content without the help of an expert.

Fewer Revisions

When you outsource training content development, you are letting go of the control of the development process. Even with regularly scheduled review meetings/calls, there is a good chance that some revisions and rectifications will be required when you work with a third party.

Even if your prospective outsourcing partner gets everything right in the first try (which is highly unlikely), they will be spending a lot of time getting approvals and getting the paperwork right, before they can deliver the final product.

On the other hand, with an in-house team, you have complete control and can personally overlook each step of the development process to minimize the need for revisions.

In other words, when you develop content in-house, the need for back-and-forth approvals and reviews is minimized.

Unmatched Subject Matter Expertise

If you are developing training for your product or any other core business function, it is safe to assume that your business already has the best subject matter expert on the team.

While it is entirely possible to arrange for your in-house experts to collaborate with your outsourcing partner, it will not do much to minimize development time or free up time for your in-house resource to focus on their core day-to-day activities.

Data Security

Maintaining sensitive data integrity is one of the most pressing concerns associated with outsourcing. Giving access to critical data of your business to a third party comes with its own set of risks.

Sure, many of these can be eradicated with legal measures such as non-disclosure agreements. However, even after such an agreement, if your data is leaked, your business will have to face the repercussions.

When you decide to develop training content in-house, you completely eliminate this risk.

Conclusion

In conclusion, just as there are advantages associated with outsourcing content development, there are also many benefits to keeping it in-house. The right decision really depends on your training needs and the budget allocated to the same. For instance, while developing a short course relevant to your businesses' core activities may be best done in-house. However, if your requirement is that of a training curriculum that spans over several weeks, outsourcing might be the more feasible option.