Rollout date for AARTO Act postponed due to COVID-19

In August 2019, the AARTO Bill was signed into law. Although no date was officially promulgated, it was intended to take national effect by mid-2020.

03-06-2020
The Transport Department said the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak severely compromised the capacity of the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), which is the entity responsible for the rollout of AARTO. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The national rollout date for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act has been postponed as a result of the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The Transport Department said the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak severely compromised the capacity of the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), which is the entity responsible for the rollout of AARTO.

As a result of the outbreak, RTIA could not determine the rollout date and has suffered severe loss of revenue to support the preparatory activities.

"For this reason, RTIA is in no position, at this stage, to successfully conduct the national rollout of AARTO. The situation will be reviewed in due course for further determination as to when the rollout date will be promulgated," said the department.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

