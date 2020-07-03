Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protecting migrant workers in Kuwait: a Resident Coordinator’s blog

The vast majority of the migrant workers who travel to Kuwait have very limited means and, since the pandemic, many of them have found themselves without work. 

UN News | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:09 IST
Protecting migrant workers in Kuwait: a Resident Coordinator’s blog
My message to the citizens of Kuwait, migrant workers living in the country, and everyone who is contributing to dealing with this pandemic, is that this is a time for solidarity, action, humanitarian support, and respect for human rights. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

In Kuwait, the UN has played an important role in countering xenophobic rhetoric, falsely blaming the spread of COVID-19 on migrant workers. In this opinion piece, Tarek El Sheikh, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the country, highlights the efforts being made to safeguard the rights of foreign residents.

The increase in xenophobic language directed towards migrants – who make up more than 70 per cent of the population of Kuwait – prompted a group of jurists, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and the Office of the Resident Coordinator, to launch a media campaign designed to help the authorities counter the problem, which they are beginning to see as a potential threat to a peaceful and stable society; we welcomed the Emir of Kuwait's televised speech on the subject, in which he emphasized the need to heal divisions, and address misinformation.

This is one example of the role that the UN is playing in Kuwait, to address the consequences of the pandemic. Our response can be divided into four main areas. Firstly, we are helping to prepare the economy and society (for example, by strengthening supply chains, countering economic shocks and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises). Secondly, we are working to protect vulnerable groups, including migrant workers. Thirdly, we are creating educational content, via different media, and lastly, we are addressing developmental and health issues.

Unemployment and deportations

One of the big economic issues we are dealing with is unemployment. The vast majority of the migrant workers who travel to Kuwait have very limited means and, since the pandemic, many of them have found themselves without work. Large sums of money have been collected to help migrant workers, a sign of the generosity of many Kuwaitis, who have also donated food to help those affected by the downturn. Various UN bodies, such as the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) have been cooperating with the Kuwaiti authorities to find ways to cope with this crisis.

We have developed guidelines and recommendations for dealing with migrants and mitigating the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic, and we are pleased to say that many of these have been adopted by the authorities. The UN Development Programme and the World Bank have provided socio-economic advice to counter market instability.

Another consequence of the rise in unemployment is that many migrant workers no longer have valid work permits, and face deportation to their countries of origin. The members of the UN Migration Network – comprised of IOM, ILO, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), UN Women, OHCHR and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) – are coordinating on this issue, to ensure that voluntary deportations take place in a manner that respects international human rights law.

The IOM and UNHCR have also been working with partners to provide food and personal protection equipment (PPE) to migrants and people of concern, and inspecting centres for voluntary deporting workers, and the victims of domestic violence (including domestic workers).

'Let us reject hatred'

My message to the citizens of Kuwait, migrant workers living in the country, and everyone who is contributing to dealing with this pandemic, is that this is a time for solidarity, action, humanitarian support, and respect for human rights.

We cannot defeat this new enemy without unity, and agreement on a basic strategy, with the United Nations working hand in hand with the government, the private sector, and civil society.

Let us reject hatred, turn to humanity, and respect for human rights, and reiterate what the UN Secretary-General has said: the only way to survive is to work together.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Finance's deal to sell L&T Capital Markets (Middle East) terminated

LT Finance Holdings on Friday said the deal to sell its fully owned subsidiary LT Capital Markets Middle East to Proud Securities and Credits Pvt Ltd has been terminated in absence of regulatory approvals. In November 2019, it had informed ...

MSME ordinance will not affect land rights of indigenous people: Assam industries minister

Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Friday said that an ordinance to facilitate MSME units will not affect the land rights of the indigenous people of the state. Amid condemnation of the ordinance, he said the l...

With 94 new cases, Goa's coronavirus tally crosses 1500-mark

Goas coronavirus count has crossed 1500-mark after 94 new cases were reported on Friday. According to the Directorate of Health Services, the total cases in Goa has reached 1,576, while 772 have recovered and four succumbed to the disease.I...

Russia temporarily halts parts of Nornickel power unit after fuel spill

Russias safety watchdog on Friday ordered NTEK, a power unit of mining giant Norilsk Nickel, to suspend operations at six facilities for 90 days for violating safety rules, following a fuel spill in the Arctic.A fuel tank lost pressure on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020