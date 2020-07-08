Left Menu
US News Roundup: Trump's troubles in Arizona mount with coronavirus surge; Kanye West breaks ranks with Trump and more

U.S. colleges scramble after new Trump order on foreign students Many U.S. colleges were scrambling on Tuesday to modify plans for the fall semester in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic a day after the Trump administration issued an order that could force tens of thousands of foreign students to leave the country if their schools hold all classes online.

File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump's troubles in Arizona mount with coronavirus surge

Arizona has served as a southwestern bulwark for Republicans for decades, voting for a Democratic presidential candidate only once since 1948. But a surge of coronavirus cases in the state and President Donald Trump's uneven response to the pandemic have compounded the troubles already facing his re-election bid.

New York expands coronavirus travel quarantine as U.S. pandemic widens

Visitors from three more U.S. states who travel to New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days to control the spread of coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday, as alarm grew over a surge in infections in large parts of the country. New York state, which had been the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, unveiled the travel advisory last month in an effort to prevent a resurgence after the state got its outbreak under control.

Kanye West breaks ranks with Trump, vows to win presidential race

Rapper Kanye West signaled he no longer supported U.S. President Donald Trump and said he would enter the presidential race to win it, according to an interview published on Wednesday. West, previously a vocal supporter of Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020. West and his reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian West have visited Trump in the White House.

Foreign students fret over being sent home after U.S. visa rule

When the phone rang Tuesday morning, Raul Romero had barely slept. The 21-year-old Venezuelan, on a scholarship at Ohio's Kenyon College, had spent hours pondering his options after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday that international students taking classes fully online for the fall semester would have to transfer to a school with in-person classes or leave the country.

Texas to execute man convicted of killing elderly man for his truck

A Texas inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting an elderly man at his home as he robbed him of his truck nearly three decades ago is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection by the state on Wednesday. Billy Joe Wardlow, 45, is set to be put to death at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) at the state's execution chamber in Huntsville for the murder of Carl Cole, 82, in 1993.

Most Americans believe Russia targeted U.S. soldiers, want sanctions in response, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

A majority of Americans believe that Russia paid the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan last year amid negotiations to end the war, and more than half want to respond with new economic sanctions against Moscow, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday. The national opinion poll conducted on Monday and Tuesday shows that the American public remains deeply suspicious of Russia four years after it tried to tip the U.S. presidential election in Donald Trump's favor, and most Americans are unhappy with how the president has handled relations with the country.

U.S. colleges scramble after new Trump order on foreign students

Many U.S. colleges were scrambling on Tuesday to modify plans for the fall semester in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic a day after the Trump administration issued an order that could force tens of thousands of foreign students to leave the country if their schools hold all classes online. The announcement blindsided academic institutions grappling with the logistical challenges of safely resuming classes, particularly after the federal government had granted exceptions to the rules limiting online learning for foreign students when colleges and universities in March rushed to shutter campuses and move to online classes as the pandemic forced lockdowns.

Backing anti-racism protests, renowned intellectuals lament intolerance 'on all sides'

More than 150 world renowned academics, writers and artists signed a letter published on Tuesday expressing support for global anti-racism protests while lamenting an "intolerant climate that has set in on all sides". American linguist and activist Noam Chomsky, veteran women's rights campaigner Gloria Steinem, authors J.K. Rowling and Salman Rushdie, and journalist Fareed Zakaria were among the signatories.

New Mexico statue defenders oppose 'pueblo revolt of 2020'

Some Hispanics and Native Americans in a New Mexico valley want to reinstate the statue of a Spanish colonial ruler that officials removed in June as anti-racism protests swept the nation. Rio Arriba County authorities carried off the Juan de Oñate sculpture on June 15, fearing its destruction, as Native American activist group Red Nation planned a protest. It came down the same day a protester 60 miles (97 km) southwest in Albuquerque was shot by a man protecting another Oñate sculpture.

NHC says 60% chance of cyclone along South Carolina coast

An area of low pressure along the coast of northeastern South Carolina has about a 60% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday. "A tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form within the next couple of days," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

