Left Menu
Development News Edition

Identify and address ‘real needs’ to recover from COVID-19, UN rights expert urges

The UN rights expert maintained that those denied during past development efforts remain “marginalized, disempowered and excluded”, including many women, racial, religious and ethnic minorities, and those impoverished and displaced.

UN News | Updated: 09-07-2020 07:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 07:52 IST
Identify and address ‘real needs’ to recover from COVID-19, UN rights expert urges
The right to development entitles every human being and all peoples to participate in, contribute to and enjoy economic, social, cultural and political development. Image Credit: ANI

There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in "a serious setback" for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, an independent UN human rights expert said on Wednesday, urging a high-level meeting to "take a hard look" at implementation efforts to live up to the promise to leave no one behind.

"One of the main reasons implementation of the SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals] continues to lag behind is that policies and programmes fail to identify and address people's real needs", Saad Alfarargi, Special Rapporteur on the right to development, said at the second day of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF).

"If efforts to achieve the goals are not based on these needs, they cannot succeed", he spelt out.

'Marginalized, disempowered and excluded'

The UN rights expert maintained that those denied during past development efforts remain "marginalized, disempowered and excluded", including many women, racial, religious and ethnic minorities, and those impoverished and displaced.

"Unless we address the inequalities, exclusion and entrenched discrimination these communities face, durable and inclusive development for all will remain elusive", he underscored.

The right to development entitles every human being and all peoples to participate in, contribute to and enjoy economic, social, cultural and political development.

Ensuring meaningful participation means placing them at the centre of decision-making that affects their own development.

Removing barriers

To achieve sustainable results, development must be a holistic process involving everyone who has a stake – from States to international organizations and civil society, to marginalized populations.

Mr Alfarargi told the participants that priorities must be set by the people who should benefit most, saying "communities must set development agendas, budgets and processes". "It is, therefore, essential to remove visible and invisible barriers that hinder community participation, such as lack of legal identity, high financial cost or social restrictions, to ensure that the whole of society benefits from development", he stated.

This means that States need to "institute and budget for planning processes and monitoring mechanisms that enable everyone to participate", including civil society, the Special Rapporteur added.

Moving forward

Business, as usual, is not going to deliver results: "In recent decades, economic growth has been accompanied by increasing or persistently high levels of inequality within countries and a call for fundamental reconfiguration in economic policymaking", Mr Alfarargi noted.

The current crisis provides an opportunity to those involved in development to "take a hard look" at the ways they identify those left behind, "including their efforts to mitigate the damage inflicted by the pandemic", the UN expert (CAN'T CALL HIM AN ENVOY, HE'S AN EXPERT) continued.

Efforts must also resonate with the real and actual needs of the most marginalized parts of the society.

Further action

The Special Rapporteur informed the meeting that his reports to the Human Right Council (HRC) and the UN General Assembly this year are devoted to development finance.

"I am issuing a number of recommendations to all stakeholders on resource mobilization, tax policies and ensuring meaningful participation I development finance", he concluded with an offer to discuss further.

Background information

Under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council, the HLPF on sustainable development will run until 16 July. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, it aims to galvanize international solidarity in responding to economic shocks, relaunching growth, sharing economic benefits and addressing financing challenges of developing countries.

Special Rapporteurs are appointed by the HRC to examine and report back on a specific human rights theme or a country situation. The positions are honorary and the experts are not UN staff, nor are they paid for their work.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Visa announces arrival of click to pay for simpler online checkout experience

Visa, the global payments company, today announced the arrival of click to pay, a simpler and more secure online checkout experience in New Zealand.Built on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce SRC industry specification, click to pay has started...

China cracks down on poor taste in renewed bid to clean the internet

China has punished video platforms including Alibaba-backed Youku and Baidu-backed iQiyi for carrying low taste content in a renewed effort to clean up the internet, a pornography watchdog said. Authorities have outlawed more than 12,000 we...

Parrot Analytics launches TV360 Monitor to democratize data for media industry

Parrot Analytics, the worldwide leader in TV content demand data and analytics, has launched TV360, a brand-new data analytics platform suited for individual users to the largest international media corporations in the world. TV360 brings t...

'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

A national coalition of labour unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout from work this month, as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. Dubbed the Strike...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020