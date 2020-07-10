Left Menu
Development News Edition

Illegal ivory trade shrinks while pangolin trafficking booms, U.N. says

National bans on selling ivory, particularly China's in 2017, appear to have helped further erode ivory trafficking after it peaked around 2011-2013, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its World Wildlife Crime Report, which was last published in 2016. At the same time, the trafficking of pangolins - a reclusive, nocturnal mammal covered in scales that are used in traditional Chinese medicine, has surged, the UNODC said.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:30 IST
Illegal ivory trade shrinks while pangolin trafficking booms, U.N. says
Representative image

The illegal global trade in ivory has shrunk while the trafficking of pangolins has soared, a U.N. report on wildlife crime based on four years' data said on Friday. National bans on selling ivory, particularly China's in 2017, appear to have helped further erode ivory trafficking after it peaked around 2011-2013, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its World Wildlife Crime Report, which was last published in 2016.

At the same time, the trafficking of pangolins - a reclusive, nocturnal mammal covered in scales that are used in traditional Chinese medicine, has surged, the UNODC said. "The World Wildlife Crime Report 2020 has some good news and some bad news," UNODC research chief Angela Me told Reuters.

"We see some shrinking in some markets, particularly the ivory and the rhino (horn) market, but we actually see huge increases in other markets, like the market of illicit trafficking of pangolins, in European eels but also in tiger parts and also in rosewood," she added. The causes of these shifts are likely multiple and the UNODC was guarded in identifying the forces behind illegal trades that are opaque by definition, often involving poaching in Africa and smuggling to Asia, where China is the biggest market.

For ivory, a supply glut combined with a shift in attitudes because of the Chinese and other bans may be among the factors that contributed to the fall in poaching and prices, the UNODC said, adding that the price of illegal ivory in China fell by more than half between 2014 and 2018. The UNODC estimates the annual income generated by ivory trafficking between 2016 and 2018 at $400 million.

Seizures of pangolin scales, mainly sourced in Africa, increased tenfold between 2014 and 2018 as trafficking moved away from pangolin meat, which was mainly seized in Asia. In that time 185 tons of scales were seized, for which roughly 370,000 animals would have been killed, the UNODC said. "They are now arguably the most heavily trafficked wild mammal in the world," it said of the scaly creatures.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Talk softly and follow the rules, Tokyo nightclubs told as coronavirus rears head again

Hosts and hostess in Japanese nightclubs need to abide by rules and follow advice on how to interact with customers to stop the coronavirus spreading in nightlife districts, where infections have surged again, Japanese officials said on Fri...

Ratinderpal Singh Mann appointed senior vp of Chandigarh Olympic body

Ratinderpal Singh Mann, also known as Ricky, was on Friday appointed senior vice-president of the Chandigarh Olympic Association. Ricky, chairman of market committee Patiala, was appointed by its president Amarinder Singh Bazaz, an associat...

Four Maoists killed in Bihar close to the Indo-Nepal border

Four alleged Maoists were killed early on Friday by security personnel in Bihars West Champaran district, close to the India-Nepal border, in an operation that also led to the recovery of sophisticated weapons from a hideout, a top official...

HC refuses to entertain plea challenging BCI notification on final year online law exams

The Delhi High Court Friday refused to entertain a petition challenging the Bar Council of Indias BCI notification directing the universities across the country to conduct final year law examinations through online mode. The petition filed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020