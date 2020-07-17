Left Menu
Kenya repatriates 174 nationals, stuck in Saudi Arabia due to COVID-19 pandemic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 17-07-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 10:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@KenyaRiyadh)

Almost 174 Kenyans who had been stuck in Saudi Arabia since March 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic were repatriated to Kenya on Wednesday, July 15, according to a news report by Tuko Kenya.

The initiate was taken after the Kenyan Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia worked with Saudi Airlines to have the Kenyans repatriated.

According to the embassy, the Kenyans left the city of Jeddah aboard one of the flights and landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in the afternoon.

The repatriation came after a Kenyan died of COVID-19 in the country in April 2020 and according to Kenyan ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Peter Ogego, the victim had an underlying condition.

Ogego had earlier sent a message to Kenyans in the middle eastern country telling them to abide by the measures put in place by authorities to combat the new virus.

He asked those willing to be repatriated to have a COVID-19 free certificate and that the test must not have exceeded seven days from the time of arrival.

