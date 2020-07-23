OCHA receives only 16.4 percent of total fund required to help Somalis from COVID-19

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that it has only received 37 million dollars or 16.4 percent of the total funding required, to implement the Somalia component of the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, according to a news report by News Ghana.

The UN humanitarian agencies are seeking USD186.2 million to meet the immediate health and humanitarian needs of people affected by COVID-19 in Somalia.

In the latest report on COVID-19, OCHA said, "almost half of the funding so far received has been provided for distribution across multiple clusters including health, protection, nutrition, and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene)."

It said the remaining funds have been allocated primarily for food security and protection among others.

The UN agency said the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened Somalia's humanitarian and socioeconomic crises, exacerbating pre-existing vulnerabilities and hurting livelihoods, especially among low-income families.

The UN agency said daily confirmed COVID-19 cases have declined in recent weeks, but overall numbers remain high with 3,135 cases, 1,464 recoveries, and 93 deaths recorded as of Tuesday.

It said humanitarian partners are continuing to expand COVID-19 responses to mitigate the further spread and impact of the pandemic.

Somalia is also struggling to contain floods and desert locusts, creating a triple threat.