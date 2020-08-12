VisionRI shortlisted by AfDB for creation of Africa NDC Hub Website

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to design a user-friendly and interactive website for NDC member countries in Africa. The project will be implemented by the Climate Change and Green Department (PECG) of AfDB and aims to provide the member countries an online platform to share their updates and all the related information on the implementation of various climate change projects across sectors.

As per the terms of reference (TOR), the proposed Website should have user-friendly and interactive functionalities such as Log-in feature for Africa NDC Hub partners to upload, update and modify the Website's content; Public database for external bodies/general public that will be able to access, read online and download available documents and data (reports, publications, etc.); Private database exclusive to Africa NDC Hub partners; Interactive interface showcasing the annual work program of the Africa NDC Hub; Online progress tracking tool (dashboard) for Africa NDC Hub activities; Platform for government institutions' support request submissions; and General information page for visitors. "The website default language will be English, with French option an asset," reads the TOR.

Besides VisionRI, five other firms namely Elsener Technologies Ltd., IMC Worldwide, Medianet, PANAPPS, and Satec-Intelcom have also been shortlisted for the project. The shortlisted firms are required to submit the project proposals by August 18. It will be a 'home-based' assignment of a six-month duration. The scope of the assignment will include design and develop a user-friendly digital platform, support the facilitation of a users' feedback workshop, and perform update duties as needed.

"Digital Development is one of the core market areas of VisionRI. We have successfully executed several projects in digital development. The team is working to present a robust proposal and we are hopeful to get the assignment," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director of VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd. The company has recently launched an initiative Center of Excellence on Emerging Development Perspectives (COE-EDP) which aims to keep track of the transition trajectory of global development and work towards conceptualization, development, and mainstreaming of innovative developmental approaches, frameworks, and practices.

The Africa NDC Hub was created in 2018, as a platform of 18 partner institutions, to serve as a resource pool to support African countries in the successful implementation of their climate strategies under the Paris Agreement. So far, 51 African nations have submitted their climate strategies to Africa NDC Hub which communicates to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on how they intend to reduce national greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience to the adverse impacts of climate change in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. AfDB, which hosts the Africa NDC Hub secretariat in PECG, provides technical assistance to Regional Member Countries (RMCs) to support the development of their long-term low-carbon strategies and the revisions of NDC commitments. The project is crucial for the continent as several countries are in different stages of development and vulnerable to climate disasters.