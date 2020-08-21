Mumbai, its suburbs likely to receive moderate rainfall today
Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to receive moderate rainfall today. Some isolated places are also expected to receive heavy downpour.
Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to receive moderate rainfall today. Some isolated places are also expected to receive heavy downpour. A high tide of 4.75 meters is expected at 1;33 pm in the financial capital today, predicted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also, a Low tide of 0.74 meters also likely to occur at 7:38 pm today.
Moreover, the latest radar/satellite images indicate very active monsoon over Konkan, more on North Konkan, Thane including Mumbai. These regions are expected to receive more rain in the next 24 hours. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba has received 63.2 mm of rainfall and Santacruz 31.6 mm in the last 24 hours.
