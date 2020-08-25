Govt introducing environmental standards for tyres stored outdoors

The Government is introducing environmental standards for tyres stored outdoors announced Associate Minister for the Environment, Eugenie Sage.

"A National Environment Standard under the Resource Management Act will provide consistent rules across the country around the environmental risks of outdoor tyre storage with regional councils responsible for implementation," said Eugenie Sage.

"After public consultation Cabinet recently approved the preparation of a National Environmental Standard (NES) to control the outdoor storage of tyres. The regulations to put the NES into law will now be drafted for Cabinet consideration later this year and would come into effect in 2021.

"Tyres stored outside can create environmental and health risks and can pollute land, waterways and the air, especially in the event of a fire. The current regulatory framework under the Resource Management Act differs across the country and does not properly address these risks," said Eugenie Sage.

Improving the rules around tyre storage helps fulfil New Zealand First's Coalition Agreement.

"The NES will ensure responsible tyre collection services and other businesses that need to store tyres outdoors are not undercut by operators stockpiling tyres in the cheapest way possible without regard for the environmental effects," said New Zealand First environment spokesperson, Jenny Marcroft.

The NES will set conditions where more than 20m3 (approximately250 car tyres) are stored outside; including a requirement to set back tyre piles from sensitive areas such as rivers and streams.

Outdoor storage of 100m3 of tyres (approximately 1250 car tyres) or more will require resource consent, with exemptions for silage tyres and new tyres.

The NES does not affect the re-use of tyres for legitimate purposes such as barriers on raceways.

The NES is one of a set of initiatives to address the problem of what to do with end-of-life tyres in New Zealand. Another is a regulated product stewardship. Tyres are one of six priority products for regulated product stewardship schemes announced recently.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)