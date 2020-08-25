Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt introducing environmental standards for tyres stored outdoors

“A National Environment Standard under the Resource Management Act will provide consistent rules across the country around the environmental risks of outdoor tyre storage with regional councils responsible for implementation,” said Eugenie Sage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 25-08-2020 07:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 07:13 IST
Govt introducing environmental standards for tyres stored outdoors
“Tyres stored outside can create environmental and health risks and can pollute land, waterways and the air, especially in the event of a fire. The current regulatory framework under the Resource Management Act differs across the country and does not properly address these risks,” said Eugenie Sage. Image Credit: Flickr

The Government is introducing environmental standards for tyres stored outdoors announced Associate Minister for the Environment, Eugenie Sage.

"A National Environment Standard under the Resource Management Act will provide consistent rules across the country around the environmental risks of outdoor tyre storage with regional councils responsible for implementation," said Eugenie Sage.

"After public consultation Cabinet recently approved the preparation of a National Environmental Standard (NES) to control the outdoor storage of tyres. The regulations to put the NES into law will now be drafted for Cabinet consideration later this year and would come into effect in 2021.

"Tyres stored outside can create environmental and health risks and can pollute land, waterways and the air, especially in the event of a fire. The current regulatory framework under the Resource Management Act differs across the country and does not properly address these risks," said Eugenie Sage.

Improving the rules around tyre storage helps fulfil New Zealand First's Coalition Agreement.

"The NES will ensure responsible tyre collection services and other businesses that need to store tyres outdoors are not undercut by operators stockpiling tyres in the cheapest way possible without regard for the environmental effects," said New Zealand First environment spokesperson, Jenny Marcroft.

The NES will set conditions where more than 20m3 (approximately250 car tyres) are stored outside; including a requirement to set back tyre piles from sensitive areas such as rivers and streams.

Outdoor storage of 100m3 of tyres (approximately 1250 car tyres) or more will require resource consent, with exemptions for silage tyres and new tyres.

The NES does not affect the re-use of tyres for legitimate purposes such as barriers on raceways.

The NES is one of a set of initiatives to address the problem of what to do with end-of-life tyres in New Zealand. Another is a regulated product stewardship. Tyres are one of six priority products for regulated product stewardship schemes announced recently.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Duo who waved guns at protesters appears at RNC

A white St. Louis couple criminally charged for waving guns during a Black Lives Matter protest outside their home says Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would invite unchecked lawlessness into American suburbsMark and Patty McClosk...

China logs 9th consecutive day with no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China reported its ninth consecutive day with no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, as a major university in the city of Wuhan opened for face-to-face classes on Tuesday for the first time in eight months. The daily update from nationa...

China, US discuss economic coordination in trade meeting

US and Chinese trade envoys discussed strengthening coordination of their governments economic policies during a phone meeting Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce announced. The announcement gave no details of the meeting held as part of the ...

FACTBOX-Quotes from court hearings for New Zealand mosque shooter

The gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealands worst mass shooting faces a life prison term, possibly without parole, with multi-day sentencing hearings taking place this week.Brenton Tarrant, an Australian, has pleaded guilty ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020