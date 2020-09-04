Left Menu
FIR against 102 people for clashing with police in UP's Ballia

"An FIR has been registered against 102 people, including 60 unnamed and 42 named, for clashing with police, indulging in brick-batting and injuring 12 people, including policemen. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav was also among the injured. "Accusing the police of beating a man named Pannalal, the villagers blocked traffic at about 9.30 am," Yadav said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 04-09-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 12:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been lodged against 102 people, including 60 unnamed, for clashing with police in the Rasda area here, resulting in injuries to 12 people, the police said on Friday. "An FIR has been registered against 102 people, including 60 unnamed and 42 named, for clashing with police, indulging in brick-batting and injuring 12 people, including policemen. Of them, 15 have been arrested," Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said.

DIG Subhash Chandra Dubey denied the allegation that one Pannalal Rajbhar (35) was beaten up by the police. "When the brick-batting started, Rajbhar, about whom it was alleged that he was unconscious and in a serious condition, was the first one to flee. In a medical examination, not even a scratch was found on his body," he said while claiming that some people tried to politicize the matter.

"Police outpost in-charge Dharmendra Singh and Head Constable Rajbali have been suspended over the incident," the DIG said, adding that the Gangster's Act will be invoked in the case. Enraged over the police allegedly beating up Rajbhar, villagers blocked the Ballia-Lucknow highway on Thursday and when the men in uniform tried to remove them, they hurled stones at them, ransacked a temporary police post, and damaged six vehicles.

The police used force to disperse them. Twelve people, including six police personnel and two journalists, were injured in the incident. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav was also among the injured.

"Accusing the police of beating a man named Pannalal, the villagers blocked traffic at about 9.30 am," Yadav said. After police officials spoke to the villagers, they agreed to remove the roadblock. However, some of them got agitated when the police started removing the blockade.

The police used mild force to disperse the villagers, following which they indulged in stone-pelting, Yadav said.

