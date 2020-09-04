Coastal Karnataka likely to receive rains from Sept 4-8: IMD

Coastal Karnataka is likely to receive rainfall from September 4 to September 8, predicted CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru on Friday. An orange alert has also been issued for Malenadu district as the region is likely to receive heavy downpour.

"Coastal Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rain from September 4- 8. Malenadu districts will have heavy isolated rainfall for which an orange alert is announced. Bengaluru city is very likely to experience rainfall and thundershower on September 4 and 5," he said while speaking to ANI. The Met department further predicted that "heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal Sikkim and Madhya Pradesh."

"Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest and Southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area and Squally weather with the wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.