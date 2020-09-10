Zimbabwe: Government bans mining in its national parks

The government of Zimbabwe has banned mining in its national parks. The environmental group that had taken action to stop the development of a coal mine in an elephant-rich park will insist on more than just words, according to a news report by Republic World.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has announced that the government will not allow mining in national parks after various environmental and wildlife groups urged the government to take this decision.

Zimbabwe Environmental Lawyers Association had applied to the High court after reports surfaced about a Chinese that had started exploratory work to mine coal within Hwange National Park. Shamiso Mtisi, the association's deputy director, said, "The important thing for us is to get an interdict which is legally binding."

The Center for Natural Resource Governance said, "We pray that all these mining titles (in Hwange) and others which are unknown to the public will indeed be canceled. It described the prioritization of mining over "a more stable and eco-friendly" sector such as tourism as "self-defeating."

Mitsi said, "There are gold and diamond mining going on in several national parks across the country, it's not just in Hwange. That's a major threat to biodiversity and to tourism. It's an economic issue, you cannot just rely on mining, you need to leverage on other sectors such as tourism."