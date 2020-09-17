BGS Online: Revolutionary Approach In The Event Industry

BGS Online is a project designed and created by BGS Group. The platform combines many years of experience in event organization and the latest IT technologies, allowing BGS Group to organize a full scope of Congress rather than a regular webinar or online conference. A fully interactive platform will bring even more benefits and leads than offline Congress.

The virtual Congress will retain all main features of classical, high-level Congress. By keeping high-level networking with the same power of face-to-face interactions, BGS Online provides a Congress experience with less cost and less risk.

BGS Online serves as a platform for Petrochemical and Refining Congress: Europe which will be held on September, 28-30. PRC Europe could always boast a significant percentage of VIP delegates - a feature that attracts many companies. As an online venue has no limits to the number of participants, the number of VIP delegates and end-users has risen to 20%. Companies that were already registered decided to include more decision-makers to their delegation. It also means that the number of quality leads after Congress is expected to triple.

Among already confirmed participants are OMV, Neste Oyj, Total, Eni, Gazprom neft, MOL Group, Petrobras, Grupa LOTOS S.A., and other oil&gas majors. To join the Congress online, make a request at the Petrochemical & Refining Congress: Europe 2020 website.