Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN stands ready to support landlocked nations in pandemic recovery

The UN system is standing in solidarity with landlocked developing countries, which lack access to vital trade links, and supporting them in their efforts to rebuild once the global coronavirus pandemic abates, Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday.

UN News | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:47 IST
UN stands ready to support landlocked nations in pandemic recovery
Against this background, the Secretary-General said that the UN “is here to partner with you on solutions.” Image Credit: Twitter(@WFP)

Addressing a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from this group of countries, Mr Guterres said that on top of challenges which include severe disruptions to trade, transport and distributions, the risk of debt distress looms.

"With the impact of COVID-19, global debt has soared to unprecedented heights. In some of the most vulnerable countries, more than a quarter of public revenue is being used to service public debt, severely limiting fiscal space", he said.

The complex challenges not only threaten economic growth and livelihoods, but they are also impacting nations' ability to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Paris Agreement on Climate Change, but he also added.

Partnering for solutions

Against this background, the Secretary-General said that the UN "is here to partner with you on solutions."

These include low-emission, safe means of transport and infrastructure; mobilizing private and public funding; moving away from dependence on economically volatile fossil fuels to renewable energy systems, and combatting illicit financial flows.

"We need to ensure that resources and debt relief reach all countries that need it, in order to create space for investments in recovery and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," said the Secretary-General.

Alongside, trade potential of landlocked developing countries should be increased, and cooperation between landlocked developing and transit countries strengthened, added Mr Guterres.

"Next Tuesday's meeting of Leaders on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and beyond, can help galvanize ambition and action in these areas", he said.

Mr Guterres also called on the landlocked developing countries to implement six key principles for a climate positive recovery: investing in green jobs and sectors; not bailing out polluting industries; ending fossil fuel subsidies; accounting for climate risks and opportunities in all policy and financial decisions; working together, and leaving no one behind.

"The UN system will continue to support you in your efforts to realize sustainable, inclusive development for your people as you respond and ultimately recover from the COVID-19 crisis."

Re-energize collective efforts for SDGsIn a separate message, Vulcan Bozkir, President of the General Assembly, also called on the ministers to re-energize collective efforts to achieve the SDGs through the Decade of Action.

"The SDGs have the potential to serve as a blueprint for resilient recovery from COVID-19," he said.

The Assembly President also called on the international community to "consider and account for the contextual circumstances" of the landlocked countries, urging measures to facilitate their participation in the global, sustainable recovery.

"Each country has its own path to sustainable development, guided by the Goals. But each country's conditions and context differ. We cannot copy and paste the solution; we must work together with flexibility and adaptability to achieve success."

The Vienna Programme of Action

In the shadow of the COVID pandemic, the high-level virtual meeting on the sidelines of the General Assembly's high-level was convened to review progress in implement the Vienna Programme of Action for the landlocked developing countries for the decade 2014-2025 – the landmark development framework to tackle the special circumstances of the landlocked countries and facilitate their integration into the global economy.

It also provided an opportunity for ministers and senior government officials to share knowledge, experiences, and suggest recommendations and opportunities for accelerating the implementation of the Vienna Programme of Action and the 2030 Agenda.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Demonstration held in front of Chinese embassy in Nepal against land encroachment

A group of people staged a demonstrated in front of the Chinese embassy in the Nepali capital Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon against recent land encroachment by China. Demonstrators held placards and banners reading BackOffChina after Nep...

Rohit stars in Mumbai Indians' 49-run win over KKR

Skipper Rohit Sharmas effortless batting formed the cornerstone of Mumbai Indians resounding 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday. On a big Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Rohit pummelled the KKR b...

Webley & Scott to set up firearms manufacturing unit in UP's Hardoi

Famous for its laddoos, the small town of Sandila in Uttar Pradeshs Hardoi district is all set to emerge as a major firearms manufacturer. The renowned British firearms company, Webley and Scott, have entered into an understanding with Luck...

Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats accused of spying

Bulgaria has expelled two Russian diplomats who prosecutors suspect were involved in spying, giving them 72 hours to leave the Balkan country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.EU and NATO member Bulgaria, which usually maintains good ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020