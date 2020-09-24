LIVE: UN Climate Change Roundtable

Highlights UK and UN to co-host December climate event.

Good morning from New York, where the UN is hosting (online, of course, given the ongoing pandemic) a High-level Climate Change Roundtable, at 11:30 Eastern Time, featuring several world leaders, including Mr Guterres, which is designed to showcase the vast benefits or recovering from the pandemic in a sustainable way, that helps to limit global warming to 1.5C or lower.

Mr Guterres will kick things off, and he's expected to outline the dangers of not acting faster, but also going through some of the positive actions undertaken since last year's Climate Action Summit, which famously involved young climate activist Greta Thunberg delivering a fiery, angry speech, telling world leaders "you have failed us".

UK Prime Minister will also deliver opening remarks, and he's likely to give more detail of the 12 December event on climate that he is co-hosting with the UN. This event is being dubbed "the sprint to Glasgow", in recognition of the fact the annual UN COP climate conference, due to be held in the Scottish city, has been postponed until November 2021.

