Left Menu
Development News Edition

LIVE: UN Climate Change Roundtable

Live coverage of the High-Level UN Climate Change Roundtable, featuring UN chief António Guterres, designed to rally momentum for more ambitious action to limit global warking and ensure sustainable post-pandemic recovery plans.

UN News | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:45 IST
LIVE: UN Climate Change Roundtable
UK Prime Minister will also deliver opening remarks, and he’s likely to give more detail of the 12 December event on climate that he is co-hosting with the UN. Image Credit: ANI

Highlights UK and UN to co-host December climate event.

10:00

Good morning from New York, where the UN is hosting (online, of course, given the ongoing pandemic) a High-level Climate Change Roundtable, at 11:30 Eastern Time, featuring several world leaders, including Mr Guterres, which is designed to showcase the vast benefits or recovering from the pandemic in a sustainable way, that helps to limit global warming to 1.5C or lower.

Mr Guterres will kick things off, and he's expected to outline the dangers of not acting faster, but also going through some of the positive actions undertaken since last year's Climate Action Summit, which famously involved young climate activist Greta Thunberg delivering a fiery, angry speech, telling world leaders "you have failed us".

UK Prime Minister will also deliver opening remarks, and he's likely to give more detail of the 12 December event on climate that he is co-hosting with the UN. This event is being dubbed "the sprint to Glasgow", in recognition of the fact the annual UN COP climate conference, due to be held in the Scottish city, has been postponed until November 2021.

We have more on the December event here.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung's small cell solution to deliver high-speed 5G in indoor locations

Samsung today introduced a new 5G indoor small cell, Link Cell, that ensures gigabit speeds in the mmWave spectrum. It will help wireless operators enhance 5G experiences and extend services in indoor environments such as enterprises manufa...

Indo-US trade deal unlikely in next 4 years: American expert

Despite India being an important partner for the US geopolitically, a bilateral free trade agreement FTA is unlikely in the next four years regardless of who wins the upcoming presidential elections, a former White House economic adviser sa...

Chilean regulators file charges against state-run ENAP over Quintero pollution crisis

Chiles top environmental regulator on Thursday filed charges against state energy company ENAP over allegations its Quintero port facilities emitted air pollution that may have sickened hundreds during an incident in 2018.The Environmental ...

Sports News Roundup: No upgrades for Perez in Russia; Djokovic out to make amends in Paris for US Oen fiasco and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.No upgrades for Perez in Russia after Stroll crashMexican Sergio Perez will miss out on an aerodynamic upgrade package at this weekends Russian Formula One Grand Prix after his Racing Poi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020