Indian shows land nominations in International Emmy Awards 2020

In another shot in the arm, two Indian web series and one actor have been nominated for the 2020 Emmy awards. A total of 44 nominees from 20 countries have been shortlisted to be awarded in 11 different categories. The nominations were made official by Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in a statement saying, "Congratulations to all the Nominees! – we are especially proud to recognize and honor the world's best storytellers, producers, and performers. At a time of crisis where most of us have to stay home most of the time, television entertains us and provides a window on our world."

The Indian series 'Delhi Crime' made it through as one of the five Best Drama series nominations. Originally based on the 2012 Nirbhaya case, the series brought up the tragedy. This Netflix's original created by Richie Mehta starred Shefali Shah, Rashika Dugal, Adil Hussian, Rajesh Tailang, and Yashaswini Dayama in lead. The inhuman incident of 2012 brought the world's attention to India and so did the show with its impactful and honest performances. The chilling cinematography and close reading of criminal psychology made it globally appreciable.

Next in line is Amazon Prime's 'Four More Shots Please!' which has scored a nomination for Best Comedy series. The show is special for being the first woman-driven franchise starring Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, and Kirti Kulhair in the lead. Stumbling upon the dos and don'ts and creating a mess in life, the flawed ladies made it through to an international audience. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the show made a comeback with a successful second season and the third is in making. Creating a world-class audience 'Four More Shots Please!' establishes the need for more women-centric series then just playing a pawn in any cliché storytelling.

HEY BARTENDER! Keep 'em shots coming cos Four More Shots Please! has been nominated for International Emmy Awards 🥳 pic.twitter.com/hkknnKJFw7 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 24, 2020

Made in Heaven's star Arjun Mathur has also grabbed a nomination for the role of Karan, a gay man struggling for acceptance in the homophobic society. The character of Karan starts his sexuality from scratch, fights it, and goes on with a long journey of self-acceptance. Mathur's performance in the role deserves this honor. The Amazon Original Series 'Made in Heaven' is produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Media and Entertainment which received acknowledgment from for its excellent delivery from critics throughout the industry.

The winners of the Awards will be announced in New York City on November 23, 2020.