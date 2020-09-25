Left Menu
Phase 2 of online admission process begins for Delhi government schools

Responding to the request of parents who could not apply for admission in the first phase the online admission process of Classes VI to IX and XI under Non-Plan Admissions 2020-21, Delhi Government on Friday issued a circular for the second phase of the process to give them one more opportunity to apply for admission in its schools.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Responding to the request of parents who could not apply for admission in the first phase the online admission process of Classes VI to IX and XI under Non-Plan Admissions 2020-21, Delhi Government on Friday issued a circular for the second phase of the process to give them one more opportunity to apply for admission in its schools. As per an official release issued by the office of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, the second phase of online registration for admission has re-started on Friday and the process will end on October 3.

"The school allotment and verification of the documents at the allotted schools are currently on for applicants of the first phase," said the release. It said that in the first phase, the total number of online applications received by the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi for Classes VI to XII is 64,995, and out of these applicants, 64,450 students have been allotted school till date.

"The admission process of the first phase will be over by September 30," it said. As per the release, the admission on the basis of application received in the second phase will complete by October 15 for Classes IX and XI and October 26 for Classes VI to VIII.

It added that once the admission is confirmed, the applicant will have to visit the allotted school with all the requisite original documents along with their copies for confirmation of admission as per the schedule provided to them. "Admission to selected students through the online module will be confirmed only after the physical verification of requisite documents by the concerned Government School," it said. (ANI)

