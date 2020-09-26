BJP president JP Nadda announces new team of party office bearers.

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
The procurement of PR-126 variety of paddy will start from September 27 in Haryana, a senior official said here on Saturday. Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, P K Das, said that the PR-126 var...
The six hockey players who contracted COVID-19 last month have integrated with the rest of their teammates and are close to reaching peak fitness, mens national team head coach Graham Reid said on Saturday. Captain Manpreet Singh, Surender ...
The UK governments COVID-19 watchlist has been expanded from 58 to 92, including all boroughs of London, as the rate of infection continues to rise across Britain. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he has spoken to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnso...
Moscow Russia, September 26 ANISputnik Russia has registered 7,523 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, up from 7,212 a day earlier, which brings the cumulative total to 1,143,571, the federal response center sa...