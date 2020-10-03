Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mediterranean Sea: ‘Cycle of violence’ for fleeing migrants must be addressed

The UN human rights office OHCHR, called on Friday for urgent action to address the “unimaginable horrors” faced by migrants attempting to cross the central Mediterranean Sea in search of safety in Europe.

UN News | Brussels | Updated: 03-10-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 01:55 IST
Mediterranean Sea: ‘Cycle of violence’ for fleeing migrants must be addressed
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEF)

OHCHR highlighted what it called a "cycle of violence" whereby people faced deprivation and abuse in Libya, only to be left to drift "for days at sea". Often, their boats were intercepted dangerously by the authorities and returned to Libya, the UN rights office said, noting that migrants then faced arbitrary detention, torture and other serious human rights violations.

And the situation has become even more acute amid the COVID-19 pandemic, OHCHR continued in its statement, as humanitarian search and rescue vessels have been prevented from heading out to sea, while there is also a lack of access by civil society groups that help migrants.

"What is happening to migrants...is the result of a failed system of migration governance...marked by a lack of solidarity forcing frontline States...to bear the brunt of the responsibility", said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

Fleeing Libya

Despite the lack of sufficient safe and regular migration channels, migrants continue to take the precarious sea journey, often multiple times – encountering danger and suffering.

Arbitrary detention, torture, trafficking, sexual abuse, forced labour and other serious human rights violations were some of the horrors that migrants in Libya described.

And many reported being intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard, including having their boats rammed or shot at, causing vessels to capsize or people to desperately jump into the water.

While some reports reflected that commercial vessels did not come to their assistance, others affirmed that commercial ships picked them up only to return the individuals to detention centres in Libya.

OHCHR pointed out that if true, "these are serious allegations of failure to assist people in distress at sea and possible coordinated push-backs that should be duly investigated".

Mission to Malta

The call followed a week-long UN rights mission to Malta that engaged Government officials, UN partners, migrant community leaders, civil society organizations, speaking to 76 migrants from 25 different countries.

Some migrants there explained that they had been detained for several months, with only one change of clothing and little access to daylight, clean water and sanitation.

They also reported severe overcrowding, poor living conditions and limited contact with the outside world, including lawyers and civil society organizations.

"You're in jail in Libya and now you come to Europe and prison again", one migrant testified.

"The pressures on the reception system in Malta have long been known but the pandemic has clearly made an already difficult situation worse", said Ms. Bachelet.

Despite COVID-19 challenges, "human rights must always be upheld and those who are confined, out of sight as it were, must not be forgotten", she continued, appealing for the European Union States to adopt "a principled approach to migration" and tackle "the shocking conditions" faced by migrants in Libya, at sea, and often when they finally reach Europe, and supposed safety.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mane the 2nd Liverpool player this week to contract virus

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player to contract the coronavirus at the English Premier League champions this weekIve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms, Mane wrote on Instagram on...

IPL 13: Felt really bad when Williamson got run-out, says Priyam Garg

SunRisers Hyderabad SRH middle-order batsman Priyam Garg said that he felt really bad when Kane Williamson was run-out due to a mix-up in the match against Chennai Super Kings CSK. While batting first, SunRisers Hyderabad were at 693 when G...

Tool to identify key problems in villages developed in Hyderabad

A first-of-its-kind integrated and comprehensive development tool, village monographs launched by the Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology GCOT, a non-profit Social Enterprise, founded by Osmania University alumni in Hyderabad. A 3-...

Former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway tests COVID-19 positive

Kellyanne Conway, a longtime adviser to US President Donald Trump who left the White House in late August, has tested positive for coronavirus. She is the latest major political figure to say they have COVID-19 after attending a Rose Garden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020