Kiren Rijiju sanctions Rs. 5 lakhs each to Sunil Chauhan and Neeraj Chauhan

The Sports Ministry has come forward to extend financial support to UP boxer Sunil Chauhan and his brother archer Neeraj Chauhan who was facing financial crunch after their father, who is the only earning member of the family, lost his job due to the pandemic and the family was forced to sell vegetables to make ends meet.

Taking cognizance of the matter and looking at the financial situation of the family, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri KirenRijiju has sanctioned an ex-gratia financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakhs each to the athletes under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

While archer Neeraj Chauhan has won the silver medal in 50m in Senior Archery Championship 2018 and won a medal at the 65th National School Games 2020, his brother Sunil Chauhan is a Boxer and won the Gold medal at Khelo India University Games, 2020.

Boxer Sunil Chauhan, when contacted about the financial assistance, was thrilled about the news and said: "the financial help will go a long way to help me and my family and we are really thankful to the minister to helping us at the time of our need."

Any needy sportsperson who is in financial need can apply for the assistance through the Sports Ministry's website or can also write to myasoffice@gmail.com

(With Inputs from PIB)