Strengthen rural women ‘resilient in the face of future crises’, urges UN chief

Rural women play a critical role in agriculture, food security and managing land and natural resources, yet many suffer from “discrimination, systemic racism and structural poverty”, the UN chief said on Thursday.

UN News | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:38 IST
The disadvantages faced by women in the COVID-19 pandemic are aggravated in rural areas where they are less likely to have access to quality health services, essential medicines and vaccines. Image Credit: Wikipedia

"The COVID-19 pandemic has now affected more than half the world's women farmers with restrictions on movement, the closure of shops and markets, and disruption to their supply chains", Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message for the International Day of Rural Women.

Health risks

The disadvantages faced by women in the COVID-19 pandemic are aggravated in rural areas where they are less likely to have access to quality health services, essential medicines and vaccines.

Moreover, "restrictive social norms and gender stereotypes" limit rural women's ability to access health services, according to the UN chief, who added that "a lot of rural women suffer from isolation, as well as the spread of misinformation, and a lack of access to critical technologies to improve their work and personal life".

Although digital channels can offer a lifeline in rural areas, providing information on access to healthcare as well as agricultural updates, "the gender digital divide is particularly wide for rural women, who make up just a quarter of users of digital agricultural solutions", he continued.

Women's rights under threat

Investing in rural women has never been more critical, the Organization has highlighted.

The pandemic has heightened the vulnerability of their rights to land and resources, along with discriminatory gender norms, and in most countries, practices impede women's exercise of land and property rights.

Women's land tenure security is also threatened as unemployed migrants return to rural communities, increasing pressure on land and resources and exacerbating gender gaps in agriculture and food security.

And COVID-19 widows risk disinheritance.

Solidarity needed

Yet, despite these exposures, rural women have been at the front lines of responding to the pandemic even as their unpaid care and domestic work has increased under lockdowns. Helping rural women through the pandemic and building their resilience for the future will require "solidarity and support from all", the top UN official explained.

Measures are needed to redistribute the burden of care between women and men, especially in the most marginalized remote villages.

Did you know?

A quarter of the world's population is rural women farmers, wage earners and entrepreneurs.

Less than 20 per cent of landholders worldwide are women.

In rural areas, the gender pay gap is as high as 40 per cent.

Reducing the gender gap in the labour force by 25 per cent by 2025 could raise global GDP by 3.9 per cent.

If rural women had equal access to agricultural assets, education and markets, the number of hungry people could be reduced by 100-150 million.

Visit UN News for more.

