Govt corrects Post-Cabinet statement on PRASA appointment

“The updated Memo lists Ms Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo as part of the collective appointed to the Board,” the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:09 IST
“In making this assertion, we relied on an outdated Cabinet Memo, which has since been updated. We profusely apologise for any confusion and inconvenience caused.   Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Government has corrected the Post-Cabinet statement issued earlier today, where Jennifer Schreiner was said to have been appointed as a non-executive member to the Board of Control of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

The updated list of non-executive members appointed to the Board of Control of PRASA is as follows:

- Mr Leonard Ramatlakane (Chairperson)

- Adv Smanga Sethene

- Mr Matodzi Mukhuba

- Ms Boitumelo Mokgoko

- Mr Dinkwanyane K Mohuba

- Dr Alison E Lewis

- Ms Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo

- Ms Thinavhuyo N Mpye

- Representative from the Department of Transport

- Representative from the Department of Finance

- Representative from the South African Local Government Association

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

