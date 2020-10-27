Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equality, sustainability should guide COVID-19 recovery, say governments at regional forum

Countries in the Latin America and the Caribbean region have called for COVID-19 recovery to be guided by the principles of inclusive development, equality and sustainability.

UN News | Updated: 27-10-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 12:47 IST
Equality, sustainability should guide COVID-19 recovery, say governments at regional forum
ECLAC is the highest UN intergovernmental platform in the region to discuss pressing economic and social development issues. Image Credit: World Bank.org

Gathered virtually for the thirty-eighth session of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), top officials highlighted the multifaceted impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, which have exposed deep development gaps in the region.

Solidarity 'our only lifeline'

Addressing the session's opening on Monday, via a video message, UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the importance of multilateralism and cooperation, in the face of the pandemic that has spared no country or person from its effects.

"The pandemic marks a before and after, and it is sending a clear message to the world: solidarity is, today more than ever, our only lifeline," he said, recalling his July report on the effects of the global crisis in the region.

"In it, we analyzed multiple inequalities and vulnerabilities and highlighted the need for a profound change in the development model," he added.

ECLAC is the highest UN intergovernmental platform in the region to discuss pressing economic and social development issues. The central themes under discussion over the three-day session are recovery from the pandemic with equality and sustainability.

Replace privilege with equality

Also speaking on Monday, Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of ECLAC, highlighted the importance of a "virtuous combination" of social, environmental and economic policies.

The paper, Building a New Future: Transformative Recovery with Equality and Sustainability, to be unveiled on Tuesday, outlines the reasons, she continued.

"With this document, we set forth in black and white the urgent need for growth to support equality, and for equality to support growth," said the head of ECLAC.

"We propose to replace the culture of privilege with a culture of equality that guarantees rights, builds citizenship, and spreads capabilities and opportunities. New forms of global governance are needed to collectively provide global public goods, such as universal health care, climate security and protection of the atmosphere, financial stability, peace and human rights," she added.

Alarming figures

According to the UN regional body, the Latin American and Caribbean economy could see an economic contraction of -9.1 per cent and regional trade by -14 per cent. Unemployment is feared to increase, affecting 44 million people, and poverty rise could hit 45 million, severely impacting women, young people, indigenous, people of African descent and migrants.

Against this backdrop, Ms Bárcena outlined key proposals to connect the emergency with the recovery.

These include expanding emergency basic income to cover the entire population living in poverty for 12 months; extending maturities and grace periods for loans to micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises; introducing a basic digital basket to support digital inclusion for the millions of households not connected; and adopting expansionary fiscal and monetary policies to sustain a longer period of spending with non-conventional domestic and international instruments.

She also called for debt relief in the Caribbean and alleviating interest payments in Central America through subregional resilience funds; designing recovery and investment plans around dynamic sectors; closing gaps to achieve universal health and social protection regimes.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Suarez could be in starting XI of Atletico Madrid for UCL fixture: Simone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simone has said that striker Luis Suarez could be a part of the starting XI for the side in their Champions League fixture against Salzburg. Suarez has been training individually ahead of the Champions League fix...

Bloomberg is funding late $15 million push to help Biden in Texas, Ohio

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is planning to spend around 15 million on television advertising in Texas and Ohio during the final week of the presidential campaign to help Democratic candidate Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump, a Bloo...

Synpack Initiative - H.O.P.E (Heroes Of Planet Earth) - War Against COVID-19 a Crowdfunding Campaign on 'Ketto' to Reach Out to Our Heroes in Need

Bangalore Karnataka India, Oct 27 ANINewsVoir A Bangalore based Company Synpack announced its collaboration with two tech firms Baetho and Clique in association with Round Table India, in launching their initiative H.O.P.E to help frontline...

Our Primary Purpose is to Offer Real Wealth for Every Indian: BBG MD Mallikarjun Reddy

Hyderabad Telangana India, Oct 27 ANINewsVoir Building Blocks Group is a leading real estate company in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that fulfils the dreams of owning a piece of land by driving opportunities in the real estate sector. The c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020