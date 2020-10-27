VisionRI shortlisted for technical studies and construction supervision project in Central Africa

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted for a technical studies mission and supervision of construction/rehabilitation works of productive infrastructure in several project areas under the Agriculture Recovery and Agribusiness Development Support Project in the Central African Republic (PRADAC).

PRADAC has been initiated by the Central African government and the World Bank to increase agricultural productivity and strengthen capacities of smallholder farmers as well as micro, small and medium-sized agro-food enterprises operating in the intervention area of the project.

The selected firm will carry out technical studies which will include preliminary design studies and detailed pre-project studies. Supervision and control of various construction projects across different villages in the project area are also a part of the project.

"VisionRI can make a significant contribution to the Central African Republic by becoming a part of this project under PRADAC. We have ample experience to execute the project and are looking forward to the final bidding," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director, VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt Ltd.

The selected consultant's service will be divided into three missions which include technical studies, assisting the National Technical Coordination Unit of PRADAC in awarding contracts, and supervising several construction works while monitoring and controlling the implementation of environmental and social measures.