Left Menu
Development News Edition

Millions affected as devastating typhoon strikes Viet Nam

A major typhoon has struck central Viet Nam, affecting millions of people – including about 2.5 million children – in a region already reeling under the effects of severe floods, according to UN agencies in the country.

UN News | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:00 IST
Millions affected as devastating typhoon strikes Viet Nam
The resulting “extreme rainfall” could continue over the coming days, worsening the already precarious situation faced by many families, UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

There are also reports that 174 people have died or are missing.

Storm Molave, which made landfall at around 11 am local time on Wednesday, is one of the strongest storms to hit the south-east Asian nation in 20 years.

The resulting "extreme rainfall" could continue over the coming days, worsening the already precarious situation faced by many families, UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement.

"For the affected populations, their homes remain severely damaged, their food stocks have been lost, they have no access to clean water for drinking, washing and cooking; and water and sanitation systems have been damaged," said the UN agency.

Evacuation centres flooded

Thousands have been moved to evacuation centres, which are themselves flooded, resulting in difficult health and hygiene conditions for the displaced people, primarily women, children and elderly. Health centres have also been damaged, leaving without to access basic health care services.

"Added to this is the trauma of the violent storms and rushing waters, that for a population where many cannot swim, creates fear and impacts mental wellbeing," UNICEF added.

The storm has also damaged vital infrastructure, including electricity and roads, leaving many communities cut off from assistance and protection.

Affected populations

An estimated 7.7 million people live in the affected areas, including as many as 1.5 million who have been "directly affected", the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Viet Nam said in a humanitarian update late Wednesday.

Of these, some 177,000 people considered vulnerable (poor or near-poor), should be prioritized for urgent humanitarian assistance, it added.

Response

According to the Resident Coordinator's Office, UN agencies and partners are developing and will release a multi-sector response plan, within the coming days, to support emergency relief efforts.

In the immediate term, UNICEF has mobilized to provide emergency water, nutrition, sanitation, education and protection support, it said in the statement. It is also coordinating with Government agencies and humanitarian actors to reach the most vulnerable and those most affected.

The Vietnamese army has also deployed troops and vehicles for search and rescue missions.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Warner Bros. UK's Josh Berger to step down in December

President and managing director of Warner Bros. UK, Ireland and Spain, Josh Berger will step down in December after 30 years with the studio. On this, Berger said, Theres nothing more amazing than seeing stories being brought to life on scr...

Thousands of German police plan to hunt out lockdown breakers

Germany plans to deploy thousands of federal police officers across the country to enforce toughened coronavirus restrictions from Monday, including the closure of restaurants and bars, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday. Cha...

GST officers bust fake billing racket, arrest 1 person

GST officers have busted a racket which generated fake bills worth about Rs 1,278 crore for fraudulently claiming ITC, and arrested one person, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. Based upon specific intelligence, the officers of the ant...

Canara Bank posts Q2 net profit of Rs 444 crore

State-run Canara Bank on Thursday reported a 28 per cent dip in profit after tax at Rs 444 crore for the quarter ended September on higher provisions. The bank amalgamated Syndicate Bank with itself effective April 1, 2020. The amalgamate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020