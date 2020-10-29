Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in an IPL match in Dubai.

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the technology heavyweights rallying ahead of major earnings reports and upbeat domestic economic data calming investor jitters about surging coronavirus cases. The rebound came after a more than ...
Australian officials said on Friday there just under 200 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, the lowest number in more than four months and well down from a peak of just over 8,000 in mid-August.Officials reported just 11 new infection...
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday reported record profit for the second quarter in a row and forecast a jump in holiday sales, as consumers continued to shop more online during the novel coronavirus pandemic.Shares initially rose 2 in after-hours ...
At least one person died and two were critically injured in an explosion at a house in Bhimpur village under Badagada police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha, on Thursday. As per police, the three were making crude bombs in the house to ...